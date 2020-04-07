Mountain Lion Backpack Program expanding services to help families in need

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain Lion Backpack Program is expanding their food distribution to include any families with kids enrolled in an Altoona elementary school.

Pick up is usually on Fridays, but this week, it’ll be Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their warehouse on Beale Avenue by using a drive-thru system.

The director of the program, Amber Smith, said, with parents losing their jobs and shelves at grocery stores sometimes empty, they wanted to help.

“Getting to the store is difficult especially with the stay at home order. You want to limited the times you go out, so this will help those families so they don’t have to go out unnecessarily.”

The program is also in need of donations.

There are bins in the area where people can drop off food that can be distributed to local families.