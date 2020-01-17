Mountain Fest underway in Ridgway

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ridgway is celebrating life in the mountains this weekend.

The second annual Mountain Fest is underway at the old Motion Control Building on Gillis Avenue in Ridgway.

The event features local food vendors, wineries, breweries, chainsaw carvers and more.

You can even try your hand at axe throwing.

Organizers put on the festival to show that there’s plenty of things to do in Elk County all-year-round.

“We have all kinds of vendors,” organizer Terry Hertzdog said. “Basically, we’re in the middle of winter and we’re offering up for the town of Ridgway and any surrounding town to come on in, and enjoy the weekend.”

The festival runs until 10 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.