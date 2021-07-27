ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival returns for 2021 on Aug. 7 at the Jaffa Shrine Center.

Two sessions will be available for the festival. The afternoon session will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and the evening session runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Over 125 different beers will be available to sample, along with wines and spirits.

The event, which is sponsored by Sheetz, will take place outside. In the event of rain, the event will be moved inside. Designated drivers will be admitted for free.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door and $50 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets will allow for an hour-early entrance to the event and access to the VIP area for the entire session, along with premium drinks, hor d’oeuvres and a souvenir glass. VIP access also includes indoor and outdoor seating throughout the festival.

To purchase tickets in advance, head to the Jaffa Shrine Center’s website.