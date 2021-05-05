Mountain bike park in Centre County under phase 2 of development

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community trail in Centre County is launching phase two of developing a mountain bike skills park.



Harvest Fields Community Trails announced construction plans of a mountain bike skills park. Phase one of the project was completed in the fall of 2020. The project aims to create a destination for families and beginners to develop mountain biking skills while providing new experiences for more experienced riders.

The park will feature multiple lines, natural obstacles and wooden decked features. Riders of all ability levels will be able to design their own adventure by piecing together their own ride for every lap, according to Harvest Fields.

To learn more about the park, you can visit their website.