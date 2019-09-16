Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 146th Anniversary

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrated their 146th year anniversary.

The church has a special history. At one point, one of those its main purposes was to protect those trying to escape the torment of slavery.



A small space hidden behind a dresser next to the choir loft was where slaves sheltered… Frightened and anxious for their future.

Mount Zion’s enriched history of refuge and devotion to family sets a tone and a voice for the reason they still exist.

“Whoever comes through the doors , we’re a family and we treat everybody as family. we love everybody.” Keith Moore, Pastor, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor Moore says the congregation is actively involved with churches in the community and supports missionary work overseas.