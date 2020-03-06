Mount Union teacher charged after improper touching of teen in class

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teach at Mount Union Area High School was arrested and charged after inappropriately touching a student.

The Huntingdon County District Attorney has charged David Raymond Smith, 30, of Tyrone, is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old female student on February 10, 2020 while in a classroom.

The DA states that the student gave Mount Union police a written statement about the incident. Files were then charged on March 5, 2020.

Smith’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15, at 12:30 p.m.

The District Attorney’s office would like to note that David Raymond Smith has no relation to the county’s District Attorney David G. Smith.