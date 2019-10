MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is facing charges after dropping a bag of crystal meth at Dollar General on E. Shirley Street, according to police.

Police say Jonathon Jacob Fahrnow, 35, of Mount Union, was in Dollar General on October 1, when he accidentally dropped a bag of crystal meth while removing his cell phone from his pocket.

Fahrnow left the store without knowing he left his drugs behind, according to police.

Fahrnow is being charged with Drug Possession.