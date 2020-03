SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Police say a Mount Union man posted a tweet earlier this week, in which he threatened to kill everyone and their families at PA Careerlink if he could get away with it, according to a release.

Police say the incident happened on Monday at 2 pm on Pennsylvania Avenue in Smithfield Township.

Police say the man has since been arrested and charged accordingly.