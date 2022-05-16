HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman after becoming angry over taking a shower, police report.

Joshua Klester, 39, is facing charges after police arrived at an apartment on Wrangletown Road in Mount Union at around 10 a.m. on Friday, April 13. The woman told police that Klester got angry after she told him to get a shower because he was away all week at his camp. She stated that he wrapped his hands around her neck, stopping her from breathing before pushing her against a wall and telling her “I’ll kill you.”

When interviewed, Klester admitted that he thought about punching the woman but decided to put his hands around her throat instead, according to court documents.

A neighbor also reportedly told police they heard a loud “thud” against the joining wall between apartments.

Klester was placed in Huntingdon County prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.