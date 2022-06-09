MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over a Mount Union Borough council member that also works for the sheriff’s office has led to charges being filed against an elected councilwoman.

Mount Union Police say that Joan Louise Rogers, 67, became argumentive and unruly during an April 6 council meeting. Through the investigation, they discovered that she feels another elected member shouldn’t have their spot on the council because they work for the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Vice President of the council struggled to regain control of the meeting as Rogers continued to argue. After being instructed to leave the meeting, Rogers then began to verbally berate the council Vice President and at one point said “do you want me to get my little nephews on you?”

Rogers reportedly refused to leave the meeting and stayed there until it was adjourned. Police also noted they were told Rogers and another council member continually harass and annoy council members over the same issue.

Two members of the public who were at the meeting spoke with police about the incident. They noted in the complaint that both residents were noticeably annoyed and alarmed as they expressed their disgust over what they saw.

Rogers was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and defiant trespassing. She was released on her own recognizance.

A hearing is scheduled for August 8.