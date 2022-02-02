Mount Union considering “standards based grading” for K-5th grade

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Union Area School District is considering a new system of grading called “standards based grading.”

“Standards based grading is really taking a look at your Pennsylvania standards and giving parents more in-depth information about their child’s progress,” said Dr. Michelle Hall, director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the Mount Union Area School District.

For example, if a student is struggling in math, the report card would explain what topics they’re struggling with.

“It breaks down the subtopics for parents so they get a little more information,” said Hall.

The district currently has a traditional grading system, but after hearing from early education teachers who were interested in revising report cards, Dr. Hall put together a task force. The group is still forming.

“I would like a representative, a teacher representative, for each grade level, and I would like to have a few more parents for input because they’re the ones that are deciphering the report cards so we want to make sure that it’s meaningful and understandable for them as well,” said Hall.

Their focus is on kindergarten through fifth grade reading and math.

The task force will evaluate recent research on grading practices, create a plan for putting research into practice, and eventually shift to a system that reflects that research.

“But, we may not even get to that report card, right now we’re just trying to get consistency across each grade level because each teacher grades a little differently,” said Hall.

Dr. Hall says it’s a multi-year process and to reach out to mhall@muasd.org if you’re interested in getting involved. The task force’s third meeting is coming up in March.