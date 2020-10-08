Mount Union Borough passes farm animal ordinance

A hot-button topic in Mount Union centers on whether or not farm animals should be allowed in the borough and if stray cats can be fed.

Wednesday night, the Mount Union Borough council decided against both and not everyone is happy about the decision. Those with farm animals in the borough say at meetings over the last few months they were assured by a code officer that an agreement would be reached. However, that changed Wednesday night.

Angela Shade has five chickens she considers pets in her backyard.

We were more than happy to work with the code enforcement officer, but it didn’t happen like that, and we were blind-sided. We love these chickens, we care for them daily. They are like a dog or cat to us. It was just such a shock to us last night. Angela Shade, Mount Union Borough Resident



In a 6-to-3 decision, Mount Union Borough Council outlawed the feeding of stray cats and the possession of farm animals including Angela’s chickens.

“They even said last night they’re going to come on your property and actually remove the chickens.” said Shade.

The amended ordinance says anyone with farm animals or feeding stray cats can be fined $25 to start and as much as $300 in the future. Violators could receive a summary offense as well, which has a max of 90 days in jail.

Council members who voted in favor of the changes say they were following requests from citizens complaining about smells and animal waste. Angela claims she still hasn’t heard of any official complaints filed against animals.