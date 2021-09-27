Mount Nittany to hold several flu vaccine clinics this fall

(WTAJ) — As the flu season quickly approaches, Mount Nittany Physician Group announced several drive-up and in-person flu vaccine clinics this fall.
Flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. Getting vaccinated can protect those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, including babies and young children, the elderly, and people with certain chronic health conditions.
Mount Nittany asks for anyone that would like to schedule an appointment to call your Mount Nittany Physician Group Primary Care provider office or call 844-278-4600.
Drive thru and walk-up clinics
Mount Nittany Health – Blue Course Drive
Drive-Thru Clinic: Sunday, September 26, Saturday, October 9 , October 16, October 30 and November 6
- By Appointment from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
- Open to ages 6 years or older
- Vaccinations will be given in patient vehicles
Mount Nittany Health – Boalsburg
Pediatrics Walk-up Clinic: Wednesdays
- By Appointment from 9:00 am – 4:00pm
- Open to ages 6 months to 18 years
- Vaccinations will be given to “walk-up” patients in the “shed”
Mount Nittany Health – Mifflin County
Drive-Thru Clinic: Tuesdays and Thursdays
- By Appointment from 3:45 pm – 5:45 pm
- Open to all ages
- Vaccinations will be given in patient vehicles
In-person clinics
Mount Nittany Health – Bellefonte
Internal Medicine Clinic: Tuesdays
- By Appointment from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Open to patients age 18 and older
- Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic
Mount Nittany Health – Blue Course Drive
Internal Medicine Clinic: Mondays
- By Appointment from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Open to ages 18 and older
- Vaccinations will be given in-person within the clinic
Mount Nittany Health – Green Tech Drive
Family Medicine Clinic: Wednesdays
- By Appointment from 9:00 am – 11:00 am
- Open to all ages
- Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic
Mount Nittany Health – Park Avenue
Internal Medicine Clinic: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- By Appointment on Tuesdays from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm and Wednesdays from 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm
- Open to patients age 18 and older
- Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic
Mount Nittany Health – Penns Valley
Family Medicine Clinic: Wednesdays
- By Appointment from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Open to all ages
- Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic
Mount Nittany Health – Philipsburg
Family Medicine Clinic: Wednesdays
- By Appointment from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Open to all ages
- Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year. You do not need to wait 14 days between a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information, answers to frequently asked questions, and instructions for scheduling an appointment, visit our Mount Nittany Health flu prevention webpage.
