Mount Nittany to hold several flu vaccine clinics this fall

(WTAJ) — As the flu season quickly approaches, Mount Nittany Physician Group announced several drive-up and in-person flu vaccine clinics this fall.

Flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. Getting vaccinated can protect those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, including babies and young children, the elderly, and people with certain chronic health conditions.

Mount Nittany asks for anyone that would like to schedule an appointment to call your Mount Nittany Physician Group Primary Care provider office or call 844-278-4600.

Drive thru and walk-up clinics

Drive-Thru Clinic: Sunday, September 26, Saturday, October 9 , October 16, October 30 and November 6

By Appointment from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm

from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm Open to ages 6 years or older

Vaccinations will be given in patient vehicles

Pediatrics Walk-up Clinic: Wednesdays

By Appointment from 9:00 am – 4:00pm

from 9:00 am – 4:00pm Open to ages 6 months to 18 years

Vaccinations will be given to “walk-up” patients in the “shed”

Drive-Thru Clinic: Tuesdays and Thursdays

By Appointment from 3:45 pm – 5:45 pm

from 3:45 pm – 5:45 pm Open to all ages

Vaccinations will be given in patient vehicles

In-person clinics

Internal Medicine Clinic: Tuesdays

By Appointment from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Open to patients age 18 and older

Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic

Internal Medicine Clinic: Mondays

By Appointment from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Open to ages 18 and older

Vaccinations will be given in-person within the clinic

Family Medicine Clinic: Wednesdays

By Appointment from 9:00 am – 11:00 am

from 9:00 am – 11:00 am Open to all ages

Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic

Internal Medicine Clinic: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

By Appointment on Tuesdays from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm and Wednesdays from 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm

on Tuesdays from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm and Wednesdays from 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm Open to patients age 18 and older

Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic

Family Medicine Clinic: Wednesdays

By Appointment from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Open to all ages

Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic

Family Medicine Clinic: Wednesdays

By Appointment from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Open to all ages

Vaccinations will be given in-person within clinic

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year. You do not need to wait 14 days between a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information, answers to frequently asked questions, and instructions for scheduling an appointment, visit our Mount Nittany Health flu prevention webpage.