STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Medical Center has released their most popular baby names of 2019.

According to our news partners, the Centre Daily Times, Grayson topped the list for boys born at the hospital putting an end to benjamin’s two-year streak.

Jackson, Noah, Alexander and Gabriel rounded out the rest of the top 5 for boys.

An older name returns to take the top spot for baby girls, Charlotte, followed by Ella, Hannah, Isabella and Harper.