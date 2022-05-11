STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany hospital workers are inviting the community to join them for food, fun and a new career in healthcare at Friday’s job fair.

On May 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Teamsters Union Local 8 Hall in State College, workers will be celebrating National Hospital Workers Week by hosting a special job fair and luncheon for the community and potential job seekers.

Caregivers will provide homemade food, family-friendly fun and lively conversations about improving healthcare in the region, according to a press release. Their healthcare heroes will be on-hand to talk about careers in healthcare and opportunities for employment at their hospital.

It’s reported workers will also be urging action on the Patient Safety Act (HB 106 / SB 240), which would require safe staffing ratios in hospitals across the state. The hospital said the bill has a bipartisan majority of co-sponsors in the House but is currently being held up in committee by State Representative Kathy Rapp, chair of the Health Committee.

Healthcare workers across Pennsylvania have been celebrating Nurses and Hospital Workers weeks with a series of events, all of which seek to make sure caregivers are involved in every part of solving the staffing crisis and have a voice in the decisions made in hospitals and in Harrisburg.