Mount Nittany Health to reduce staffing by close to 250 employees

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health announced plans to continue restructuring operations and positions within the health system as it continues to re-open clinical services, including elective surgeries, emergency care, diagnostic services and physician practices.

At the same time, the health system is expecting a $70 million revenue shortfall for its current fiscal year ending June 30, resulting in the need for restructuring.

To address this shortfall, they will continue to adjust staffing to align with current and expected patient volumes, which they report will result in approximately a 10% reduction in staff, that’s roughly 250 positions.

Other changes are said to include implementing a 10% reduction in executive compensation and reductions in spending on contracted services and supplies in the coming year. The health system does not plan to reduce programs and services and will maintain current nurse to patient and nursing assistant to patient staffing ratios.

“Our priority remains serving the community with high-quality care,” said Kathleen Rhine, Mount Nittany Health President and CEO. “Like most health systems across the country, we are experiencing a significant impact from the pandemic. While we must adjust, we are doing this without reducing the services the community depends on us to provide. The actions we are taking ensure that we can serve the community well today and remain strong to grow into the future.”

Actions affecting unionized employees will be in accordance with their contract. Mount Nittany Health will also extend separation support to all affected non-union employees.