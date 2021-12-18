Mount Nittany Health sees record of COVID patients, sets visitor restrictions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Mount Nittany Medical Center has recorded the highest number of COVID-positive patients for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 18.

In order to adapt, Mount Nittany Health has made real-time operational adjustments. Elective surgeries that require an overnight stay and endoscopy procedures have been postponed through Jan. 5. Also, on Dec. 11 the visitation policy changed, to one designator per patient between the hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Mount Nittany Health’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Charles spoke to the Centre County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night providing awareness into the region’s interrelated health system challenges.

“We’ve been in a very challenging stretch because the level of COVID transmission in the community has continued to be high,” Charles said. “We also continue to face unprecedented challenges in placing patients who are ready for discharge to less acute settings. We would not have nearly the magnitude of challenges that we have if we were talking about the number of hospitalized vaccinated patients. It is far and away from the large number of unvaccinated individuals. Our providers and staff, who have been at this with intensity for nearly two years, are doing an incredible job, but they need a break.”

There will be a “Super Saturday’ vaccination event from 8 a.m. until noon and also from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mount Nittany Middle School. This is supported by Mount Nittany Health and there are only a limited number of time slots left.