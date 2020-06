STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is relocating its COVID-19 test collection site.

Starting Monday, patients will need to go to the ground level of the parking garage at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

This is by appointment only, for symptomatic patients of Mount Nittany’s Physician Group, Penn State Health, or those referred by a primary care provider.

The drive-through site will be open Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s, from noon to 4 pm.