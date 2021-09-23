Mount Nittany Health plans new facility investments

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health will start the planning process for new facility investments this fall.
Planning will start for the construction of a new bed tower on the hospital campus, which would feature all private patient rooms. The planning process will continue through early 2022, according to Mount Nittany.
They will also start a complete renovation of the imaging department at the Medical Center. This will include a newly-designed diagnostic pavilion on the main floor of the hospital. It will take place over the next two years.
Mount Nittany will also create a new inpatient dialysis unit.
