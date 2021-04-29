Mount Nittany Health passes 40,000 vaccines administered, scheduled since roll out

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local hospital has hit a milestone with administering and scheduling COVID-19 vaccines.

Mount Nittany Health has either given or scheduled more than 40,000 vaccines since its roll-out in December.

At this time, Mount Nittany is only offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and will continue to keep an eye on what the community needs.

While the hospital is excited with the number of vaccines given, Mount Nittany officials says work still needs to be done to reach herd immunity.

“We are seeing the numbers go down despite the eligibility area going to all Pennsylvanians 16 or older, so that’s a little discouraging with only the 33 percent for Centre County, so we’re hoping that number starts to climb again,” said Tiffany Cabibbo. Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services at Mount Nittany Health.

Mount Nittany adds there is plenty of capacity to schedule a vaccine and residents can do so by visiting their website.