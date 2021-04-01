Mount Nittany Health not making changes despite recent increase of inpatients, preparing for vaccine volume

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite the number of inpatients increasing at Mount Nittany Medical Center the last few weeks, hospital officials say the hospital has not made adjustments to their patient care.

As of today, Mount Nittany Health currently houses 27 COVID positive inpatients, with a total of 124 inpatients throughout all of March.

Between March 15 and March 30, 72 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, Mount Nittany Health officials add.

The hospital is now preparing for an increase in scheduled COVID-19 vaccines once all PA residents are eligible later this month, on April 19.

“We’re opening up to obviously a new group and we feel that we can at this point accomodate a significant volume in our current operation because that tier 1A has progressed into that demand, whether it was with us or wherever they received their vaccine,” said Dr. Tiffany Cabibbo, Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services at Mount Nittany Health.

Mount Nittany has administered 29,000 vaccines to date, with more than 5,000 future appointments scheduled.

Officials also say they’ll be limiting visitation starting on Saturday with the increase in COVID inpatients. Anyone with questions about the change is asked to contact Mount Nittany directly.