Mount Nittany Health confirms employee COVID case at an outpatient practice

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at one of Mount Nittany Health’s outpatient practices has tested positive for COVID-19, they announced Friday afternoon.

They report they received the confirmed test results on Thursday evening, March 27.

The employee is said to have been at home since symptoms were recognized and is following all PA Department of Health and CDC procedures.

Due to federal privacy laws, Mount Nittany Health is not sharing any additional information on the status of the employee, the release stated.

Mount Nittany Health say they have completed a detailed review to determine any potential patient exposure and has completed follow-up as needed. According to their release, they also notified any coworkers with potential exposure and they are being monitored.

“The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority,” said Nirmal Joshi, MD, chief medical officer, Mount Nittany Health. “We continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and DOH to treat patients and prevent the transmission of infection within our facilities. I also want to reinforce the vital role that each person plays in contributing to managing the spread of COVID-19. Please remember to wash your hands often; do not touch your face, nose, mouth, or eye; clean surfaces frequently and stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed. It is essential that we work together as a community.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, you can click here for the Dept. of Health’s Coronavirus website.