Mount Nittany elementary, middle school clothing drive set to return

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Nittany elementary and middle school clothing drive is back.

The clothing drive offers families the opportunity to browse through gently-used clothing for children and adults. Clothing includes coats, shoes, boots, backpacks, toys, sports gear and more. All items will be free, to keep with the annual tradition of “Come shop at no cost.”

Items will be available in the middle school cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Masks will be required for everyone.

“This is such a wonderful community event, and I am very thankful that we can have it again

after having to cancel last year,” co-organizer and MNMS math teacher Jocelyn Pezalski said.

Also at the middle school, Volunteers will accept donations on Friday, Nov. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m and on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.