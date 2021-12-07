Mount Aloysius receives 550K grant for renovation project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has been selected to receive a $550,000 state grant to help fund a renovation project.

The grant was awarded Tuesday through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to state Rep. Frank Burns. The program is administered by the state’s Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

Mount Aloysius plans to use the funds to renovate the Ihmsen Living and Learning building on campus.

“This is another major state investment in our region, one which I supported through the state grant process,” Burns said. “Since taking office I’ve fought for funding for projects like this, which leverage state dollars to promote private investment in our communities. When we invest in our communities, we invest in our future.”

Burns has reportedly helped various projects in Cambria County secure more than $9 million in state funding through the RACP program.