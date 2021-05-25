Mount Aloysius College students help flood victims in Kentucky

Mount Aloysius College students stand in front of the Riverside Christian School in Lost Creek, KY, where they spent six days doing service projects to assist victims of flooding. (Front, L-R) Alicia Hall, Ligonier; Christian Jamillo, Johnstown; Pete Smerecky, McKeesport; Sam Lauer, Nanty Glo; Noah Ports, Cassandra; Andromathe Mesidor, Camano Island, WA; Brianna Baker, Director of Mission & Ministry; (Back, L-R) Amy Kanich, Director of Campus Ministry; Clayton Nelen, Patton; Becca Labar, Johnstown; John Brayn Ayala, Waynesboro; Leah Frerichs, Hockessin; Enoch Quarcoo, Eastbourne, England; Noah Kanich, Nanty Glo; Emily Schrock, Mill Run; Azim Hutson, Ocoee, FL; Dakota Couturiaux, Patton. (submitted by Mount Aloysius)

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College (MAC) students took a six-day service trip to help victims of the Kentucky flooding.

On May 19, a total of 15 students kicked off their summer by traveling to Kentucky to help those in need, according to a press release from MAC.

They traveled with MAC Director of Mission & Ministry Brianna Baker and Director of Campus Ministry Amy Kanich to Riverside Christian School in Lost Creek, KY. Their projects included post-flood repairs, cleaning, assistance with church services and serving meals to the community, the release said.

“One of the Mercy values is service, and it was really important to us to get back to doing these service trips as soon as possible,” Baker said. “The theme of this trip was ‘Be a Light on the Hill.’ These students truly exemplified that theme this week, and we are very proud of them.”

A recent graduate, Leah Frerichs, said the service trips offered by MAC have changed her life for the better by pulling her out of her comfort zone.



“I went to Honduras with the College on a service trip a few years ago, and it helped me get my passion for helping people back,” Frerichs said. “I want to make serving others a part of my career.”

Established in 1853, MAC is a private, not-for-profit institution located in Cresson, Pa. It offers more than 70 majors and programs and has an 11:1 student/faculty ratio, according to the release.

The College offers 16 NCAA Division-III men’s and women’s athletic programs.

