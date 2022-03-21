CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College is partnering with Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois to provide an opportunity for incoming students pursuing a career in surgical technology.

Incoming students can receive up to $44,000 in education funding and guaranteed employment at any Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital.



Mount Aloysius College said it will offer a $14,000 scholarship to all incoming surgical technology students in the Dubois-based program. The students are also eligible for up to $15,000 from Penn Highlands Healthcare and up to $15,000 in signing bonuses upon hiring at Penn Highlands.

This is a two-year program and will feature a combination of online and in-person classes at Penn Highlands DuBois, according to a news release.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“Our mission is to meet the needs of our community with quality programs of education,” said John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College. Penn Highlands Healthcare has expressed the need for surgical technologists, and through this collaboration, we will provide students a stellar education at very little cost.”