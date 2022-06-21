CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College hosts the Future Healthcare Leaders camp for the first time, introducing the next generation of healthcare workers.

The college invited 66 high school students to come for free to have a hands-on experience within different industries of healthcare. Students experience a workday of a nurse, physical therapist assistant, radiologic technologists, surgical technologists, ultrasound technicians, and biologists. Students rotated between the different workspaces for two days.

Academic Dean Chris Lovett said this was an idea they came up with last year and finally executed this summer. He noted that the event this year sold out within a week, seeing the high interest.

Lovett said that the hope is that the camp sparks an interest for these students to join the industry. These careers they’re showing the students are just some in high demand at local hospitals.

“We know in our community there’s a need for all these professions. But we also know the impact they can make on our local community,” Lovett said. “So we’re excited we have 66 students who are thinking about these as potential career paths and making the most of this opportunity.”

Once students complete the two-day event, they’ll receive a certificate and a $1,000 scholarship to the college. Lovett said that they’re trying to make this an annual event.