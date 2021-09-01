Motorcyclist sent to hospital after running stop sign, hitting ditch then tree

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after running a stop sign and traveling off-road, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and being thrown off Clearfield police say.

The crash happened on Aug. 27 at around 4:38 p.m. police report.

Matthew Dunlap, 46, of DuBois was cruising with his 1977 Harley Davidson on Kratzer Run Road where he failed to stop at a stop sign before hitting a ditch and then a tree right after.

The motorcycle received major frontal damage and was found at rest in the ditch.

Dunlap was then transported by Rescue Hose and Ladder via ambulance to Altoona Hospital for treatment of the serious injuries he sustained.