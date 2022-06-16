CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was killed after crashing his Honda Goldwing motorcycle on La Jose Road in Ferguson Township.

The crash happened on June 8, just before 5:30 p.m. on La Jose Road, SR 3016, 1.5 miles south of Cherry Corner Road. 64-year-old Edward Kephart was traveling on a Goldwing when he lost control for an unknown reason. State police said the bike tipped over and landed on him and continued to roll before coming to a stop.

Kephart was flown to UPMC Altoona where he would succumb to his injuries.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Police report that signs of braking were found at the crash scene and that Kephart was not wearing a helmet at the time.