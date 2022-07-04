CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead after crashing a motorcycle into a tractor-trailer before hitting another tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.

The crash happened on June 29, just before 3:45 p.m. near mile marker 107 in Union Township.

Amy Freeman, 59, from Salem, New Hampshire, was traveling on I-80 on a Victory Cross Country motorcycle. A tractor-trailer suffered mechanical issues and was trying to get off the highway when Freeman hit the back end of the trailer. The motorcycle then entered the left lane and hit another tractor-trailer.

Freeman was rushed to Penn Highlands Clearfield where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The drivers of the tractor-trailers reported no injuries, according to State Police.