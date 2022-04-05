STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a vehicle that pulled out in front of them.

Ferguson Township police were called around 9:45 a.m. to the intersection of Blue Course Drive and Martin Street.

Police determined through the investigation that the driver of the vehicle was turning from Blue Course Drive onto Martin Street and pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle as reportedly a little shaken, but not injured.

Ferguson Township Police were assisted by Centre Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Police, Tennis Towing

and Walks Towing.