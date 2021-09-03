Burgi’s Low Life Riders host 18th annual charity ride for kids with medical conditions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A non-profit organization, Burgi’s Low Life Riders, will host their 18th annual motorcycle charity ride this weekend.

Burgi’s Low Life Riders raises money annually for children in Central Pa. with serious medical conditions. This year’s ride will benefit Adam Criste and Daxton Walters.

This Sunday, Sept. 5, starting at 11 a.m., participants can head to Roundhouse Harley-Davidson in Duncansville to meet for the charity ride. Registration is $25 per person, which comes with a t-shirt while supplies last, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Kickstands go up at noon, and the ride will conclude at Brush Mountain Sportsmen’s Facility with dinner, live entertainment and small games at 4 p.m.

To date, organizers said the non-profit has given sick children $440,000 in financial assistance.

“There are no strings attached to the money we give these families if it helps or benefits the child,” Steve Kasun, vice president of Burgi`s Low Life Rider Chapter, said. “It can be used for gas, lodging, transportation expenses to and from hospitals, make modifications to the child’s home, etc.”

It especially helps families for things that are not covered by Medicare or medical assistance, Kasun said.

For more information on the organization, head to the Burgi’s Low Life Rider’s Facebook page.