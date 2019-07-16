Motorcycle ride to help create veterans emergency fund

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Office is working to create a veterans emergency fund for times in need.

Director Krupa Steele sees countless veterans in and out of her office every day.

“I serve so many I can’t even put a number on it,” Krupa Steele said. “This office is always flowing with veterans.”

While the office has many services for veterans– she takes plenty of requests for financial help.

Right now, money to help in an emergency comes from the state, like the Pennsylvania Department of Veterans Affairs or Wounded Warriors of PA.

So Steele decided the county needed a local emergency fund for veterans.

“Whether that be helping with a utility that’s going to be shut off, medical bills, shelter, making sure that veterans in our community are taken care of,” Krupa Steele said.

To fill that fund with money, Jefferson County A.B.A.T.E. stepped in.

“We lobby for motorcycle rights,” Jefferson County A.B.A.T.E. Chapter president Ben Steele said. “At the same time, we do a lot of charitable things throughout the community.”

Saturday, July 27 is the first Memorial Veterans Emergency Fund Dice Ride.

Anyone in the community is welcome to register and ride.

“This ride isn’t motorcycle specific,” Ben Steele said. “So if you have a car or a trike or anything, you’re more than welcome to come and ride, absolutely.”

Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the Reynoldsville Eagle’s Club. The dice run starts at 11 a.m.

The cost is $10 per person and 100 percent of the money goes toward the fund.

There will be prizes for the highest and lowest rolls.

The entire run wraps up with A.B.A.T.E.’s annual pig roast.

On Wednesday, July 24, Fox’s Pizza Den in Reynoldsville will be donating part of their dinner sales proceeds to the fund.