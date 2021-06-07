Motorcycle driver accused of assaulting man with helmet

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say he assaulted a man with a motorcycle helmet.

Allen Poorman, 46, allegedly hit a man in the face with a “half-cap” helmet June 5. Poorman showed up at the victim’s job and then followed him when he left work just before 3 p.m., according to charges filed by Altoona police.

According to the report, Poorman grabbed the man and tried pulling him out of his car before he hit him with the helmet and when the man drove off, Poorman used the helmet to break the vehicle’s back window.

The victim told police that Poorman had been harassing him over the course of the last few weeks. He fled the scene before police arrived. according to the charges filed.

Poorman is out on bail on identity theft and related charges, along with probation, according to online court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 9.