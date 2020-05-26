Motorcycle, foot chase in Altoona ends with tasers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg have arrested a man that they say refused to pull over his Harley before speeding through Altoona only to ditch his bike and run across traffic in an attempt to flee.

It’s reported that 48-year-old Ira Lloyd of Glasgow was being stopped on May 25 just after 2 p.m. by troopers on 7th Avenue near 23rd Street. Lloyd reportedly took off at a high rate of speed through the city.

During the chase, Lloyd commited several traffic violations.

Lloyd then turned from 7th avenue to 31st street where he parked his Harley-Davidson and ran on foot across the typically buys 7th and 6th avenues at the Rutters corner.

Police were finally able to catch Lloyd after deploying a taser on him behind Blair County Credit Union.

Lloyd was taken to the Blair County Prison on warrants. Charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and multiple summary traffic violations were filed.