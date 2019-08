LAWRENCE TWP. CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested a Reynoldsville man after he lead them on a chase that resulted in him crashing his 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Joshua Marcilio, 24, led police on the chase on I-80 and onto SR879 just after 4 p.m. on August 19.

Marcilio lost control of his bike and crashed in the process. He was taken to Clearfield ER for treatment.

He was cited for numerous traffic violations and a felony charge of fleeing.