CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcycle crash on Sunday has left one dead and another seriously injured.

According to a state police report, the crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Mountain Run Road when the rider Larry Pentz, 57, along with his passenger veered off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle rolled and struck a utility pole.

Pentz was pronounced dead at Penn Highlands DuBois while the passenger suffered major injuries.