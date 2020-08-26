Motorcycle crash leaves driver dead in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Wood Township and report the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred on Main Street Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, just before 8 a.m. 36-year-old Travis Beaston, of Robertsdale, was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The motorcycle overturned and the driver was thrown from the seat and struck a tree. Police report that Beaston was wearing his helmet but had succumbed to the injuries at the scene. He was pronounced dead by the Deputy Coroner, Lori Arcq.