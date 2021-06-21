Motorcycle crash in Cambria County sends 1 to hospital

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcycle crash in Loretto last night resulted in one person being taken to the Altoona hospital.

The crash took place around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, June 20, near the intersection of Columbia Street and Storm Road, according to Cambria 911.

An update of the condition of the injured person has not yet been confirmed.

Loretto Fire Department, Cambria Alliance EMS and state police at Cambria all responded.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.