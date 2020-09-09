Motorcycle crash in Bedford County leaves one dead

HOPEWELL, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcycle crash in Bedford County left the driver pronounced dead at the scene on Monday night.

State Police out of Bedford report that 36-year-old Ryan Brenneman of Martinsburg was traveling on his 2007 Suzuki on Woodbury Pike in Hopewell Township just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2020. Brenneman failed to negotiate a left curve and lost control.

After leaving the roadway, troopers report that he struck a utility pole and was thrown 50 feet from his motorcycle. Brenneman suffered multiple traumatic injuries from the crash and succumbed to the injuries.

Raystown Ambulance Service was on the scene, but Brenneman was pronounced dead by Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer.

According to State Police out of Bedford, Brenneman was wearing a bicylce helmet at the time of the crash.