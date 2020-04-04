Motorcycle, car crash sends one to hospital with severe injuries

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A two vehicle crash involving a four door sedan and a motorcycle in Altoona sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries, according to Logan Township Police.

The crash occurred just after 8 pm on Friday, at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Chapel Drive. Police say the four door sedan turned left onto Frankstown Road off of Chapel Drive when a motorcycle struck the car while traveling east on Frankstown Road.

The person on the motorcycle was then transported to UPMC Altoona, and is being treated for severe injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash, and asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Logan Township Police at 814-949-3364