DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Blair County Dispatch, an accident involving at least one motorcycle has sent multiple people to UMPC Altoona.

3rd Avenue intersecting at Plank Road is currently blocked off.

Duncansville and Hollidaysburg Fire, Blair Township and Allegheny and Blair Township and state police, Duncansville, Hollidaysburg and Altoona ambulance services are all on scene.

We have a crew there now and will bring you more information as it comes available.