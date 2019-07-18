Motor Vehicle Crash in Cameron County

GIBSON TOWNSHIP, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Cameron County are investigating a motor vehicle crash that left one person injured.

It happened on Wykoff Run Road in Gibson Township. The crash occurred when the driver of a Jeep Liberty was traveling north and attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve and lost control.

This caused the driver to rotate 360 degrees and impact a culvert ditch at the rear of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Dubois Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.