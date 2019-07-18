Motor Vehicle Crash in Cameron County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIBSON TOWNSHIP, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Cameron County are investigating a motor vehicle crash that left one person injured.

It happened on Wykoff Run Road in Gibson Township. The crash occurred when the driver of a Jeep Liberty was traveling north and attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve and lost control.

This caused the driver to rotate 360 degrees and impact a culvert ditch at the rear of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Dubois Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss