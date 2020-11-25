Mother, son held captive in Altoona by Mass. man in town for court case

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Massachusetts man has been placed in jail after he allegedly held a woman and her son captive with a knife in her bedroom Monday night.

Police report that 39-year-old Alan L. Cole Jr. of Brockton, Mass. was staying with his girlfriend who lives in the city. He was in town for a court hearing at Central Court and is currently on parole in Massachusetts for bank robbery. Cole arrived in town on Sunday, Nov. 22.

According to the report, Cole and his girlfriend got into an argument on Monday, Nov. 23, about wanting money from her to buy marijuana before leaving with $15 and coming back with alcohol. A few hours later, Cole reportedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and followed both the woman and her 16-year-old son into the bedroom and locked the door. She tells police she kept holding the knife to her torso and neck and said “I’ll kill you both” and “You’ll never see another day.”

When the son tried to stand between the two, Cole reportedly punched him twice in the face with a closed fist.

The next morning, she convinced Cole to let her son leave because he had to go to school. After letting him leave, the teen alerted his brother to the incident. The older brother then arrived while Cole was trying to take the woman’s car to go get cigarettes and an altercation took place.

When the car keys were taken from Cole, he left the area.

Cole is now facing charges of robbery with force however slight, unlawful restraint, possessing instruments of crime, terrorist threats, simple assault by physical menace, and harassment.