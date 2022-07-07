CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man and his mother are facing charges after police say she caught her son raping a child and didn’t report it.

A 13-year-old girl reportedly spoke with authorities at a Children’s Advocacy Center in February where she claimed Travis Quackenbush, 24, forcibly raped her at a home along Quarry Avenue when she was 7, according to court documents. She said Quackenbush followed her to a bedroom in 2016 where he locked the door and zip tied her hands and feet behind her back.

The girl claimed Quackenbush then removed her clothing and began sexually assaulting her. She said Quackenbush continued to assault her until his mother Jacqueline Quackenbush entered the room and started yelling at him and removed the zip ties.

Jacqueline allegedly told both Travis and the child to not tell anyone what happened. The girl also claimed Travis threatened to “slice her throat” if she told anyone what he did.

DuBois City police questioned Travis in August 2018 where he admitted to police he had inappropriately touched the child saying he “got off on it.” Police also noted in court documents that Jacqueline never reported the assault or sought any medical treatment for the then 7-year-old which put the child at potential risk of further assaults.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Travis Quackenbush faces a slew of charges including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual assault and terroristic threats. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $25,000 bail.

Jacqueline Quackenbush was charged with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child.