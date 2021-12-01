Mother sentenced for death of three-month-old baby at Bedford motel

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mother of the three-month-old baby who died in a Bedford County motel in January will spend at least two years in state prison.

Kailey Hughes, 31, was sentenced to two- to five years in prison, according to the Bedford County DA’s office. She entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, criminal attempt-tampering with evidence, unsworn falsifications and possession of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 2, Hughes and 44-year-old Shawn Allison, the father of the child, were staying at the motel after a New Year’s Eve party along with their three-month-old child, according to court documents. Around 3:30 a.m., state police at Bedford were called because the baby was unresponsive.

When troopers arrived, EMS informed them that there was lividity on the infant’s back, which refers to the bluish-purple discoloration of the skin after death. Later, autopsy results determined the cause of death was asphyxiation with a note that meth was in the baby’s system.

While emergency responders were there, Hughes and Allison were arguing, accusing one another of killing the baby, the affidavit noted.

The parents both said the baby was laid down on a pillow between them around 11 p.m. However, when they woke up around 3 a.m., the baby was unresponsive.

Later into the investigation, Hughes told police that Allison had been withdrawing from heroin, and when he does, he flails in his sleep. She also admitted to having been using heroin and meth at a friend’s house on New Year’s Eve while the baby was with them. She also snorted Xanax prior to going to bed Jan. 1.

Hughes said she believed her baby was smothered to death.

Both Hughes and Allison were arrested and sent to Bedford County Prison with bail set at $500,000 cash. They were arraigned on charges that include involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, attempt to tamper with physical evidence, unsworn falsification to authorities, possession of controlled substance and manufacture of a controlled substance.

