ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was jailed after she was found passed out in her car at Sheetz with her child in the backseat, according to Altoona police.

Rose Markle, 28, is facing charges after police were called to Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue in Altoona on May 18 around 1 p.m. to find her passed out in a running car with a 3-month-old in the backseat.

ROSE MARKLE (Photo: Blair County Prison)

Police arrived and tried to wake Markle by tapping on the window. They then opened the door and shook her shoulder, getting her to wake. She took her foot off the brake, crashing into the yellow barriers in front of the store before putting it in park. It was noted she appeared very confused.

Markle allegedly told officers that she was tired from working the 3rd shift. Police later discovered she didn’t work overnight. She told police that she took a pain pill for her back as well.

Markle also claimed her 3-month-old had a doctor’s appointment and she was just sitting in the Sheetz parking lot to waste time until the appointment.

Officers conducted multiple sobriety tests which raised numerous red flags. Markle was taken to UPMC Altoona and the child’s father arrived to take the child home.

At UPMC, after being told what drugs they were going to test for, Markle reportedly refused a drug test. She was then cuffed and taken to the Altoona Police Department and placed in a holding cell.

Markle is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and DUI. She was placed in Blair County Prison on $35,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.