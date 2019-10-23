Mother of domestic violence victim speaking out as voice for others

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Curwensville mother Tammy Seaburn is speaking out about how domestic violence impacted her life, and how the loss of her daughter inspired her to be a voice for other victims.

Seaburn said her daughter, Katrina Seaburn, was full of life. She loved the outdoors, sports and baton twirling.

“We were very close,” Seaburn said. “She was my only child. I was very blessed to have her.”

Katrina graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 2013 and went to Clarion University to study accounting.

On March 1, 2017, just weeks before college graduation, she was killed by a man she had dated, Damien Ditz.

“All it took was one ride in the car, out to no-man’s land in the woods, an argument, a disagreement, a temper lost, and he pulled a gun and shot and killed her,” Seaburn said.

Ditz was convicted of her murder in January 2019.

Seaburn said he abused Katrina emotionally and financially, more than physically.

Community Action, Inc. Crossroads Project Director Suella Himes said this is often what domestic abuse looks like before escalating to physical violence.

The project provides victims and their loved ones free and confidential services, like shelter, counseling, legal assistance and support groups.

“We empower victims, we help them find their own voice, because one of the ways they stay safe is to not speak out,” Himes said.

They served 1,266 people in Clearfield and Jefferson counties between July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 1,600 Pennsylvanians have died from domestic violence-related incidents in the last 10 years.

Himes said one way to put an end to domestic violence is to speak out about it, and even volunteer to help through the Crossroads project.

“It is invaluable to have the community, spokespeople out there, raising awareness, saying ‘hey we need to have these difficult conversations,'” Himes said.

Seaburn said Katrina’s passion for helping others is why she’s now an advocate for other domestic violence victims.

“I know she would be so proud that I am doing this, that I am helping, trying to get the word out for domestic violence, because that’s what she was about,” Seaburn said.

Seaburn speaks at events and will talk to students in Curwensville Thursday as part of National Wear Purple Day, which is the color for domestic violence awareness.

If you are in Clearfield or Jefferson Counties and want to contact Crossroads, call 1-800-598-3998.

To find your local domestic violence program, click here.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.