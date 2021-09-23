Mother facing charges after DUI crash with 3-year-old in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother is facing charges after being found under the influence after crashing her car into another car with her child and dog with her.

The incident happened on Sept. 22 when Courtney Smith, 31, of Fallen Timber, was driving on Krebs Highway when she reportedly rear-ended another car that had slowed down. It was discovered that Smith had her 3-year-old and dog in the car with her and was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw.

Smith is not facing charges of DUI, Endangering the welfare of a child, possession, reckless endangerment and various traffic violations pending results of her blood draw.