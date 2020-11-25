Mother charged in crash that killed 5-year-old

COVINGTON TWP., CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter after a 5-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash in August.

According to the complaint, 32-year-old Jayde R. Huber, of Altoona, had crashed her Ford Escape on Rolling Stone Road just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020. The child was in a booster seat behind the driver’s seat and was flown from the scene for his injuries.

During the investigation, troopers were informed that the child had died in flight. The PSP crash reconstruction unit responded for further investigation. According to the complaint, they determined that Huber was traveling between 77 and 84 miles per hour and she was unable to navigate with the road conditions. The posted limit was 55 miles per hour with a 35mph caution prior to the curve Huber crashed at.

Police report that Huber was found to have a suspended license at the time of the crash. Charges were filed on Nov. 24 for Involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and reckless driving.